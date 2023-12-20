Lenoir (ribs) registered nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass deflection in San Francisco's 45-29 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Lenoir tied Fred Warner for the most tackles recorded on the team despite exiting the game early due to a ribs injury. The 24-year-old will now focus on getting healthy and attempt to play in the team's upcoming matchup versus the Ravens.
