49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Limited by illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lenoir (illness) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Lenoir dealt with a hip injury late in training camp, but has played at least 97 percent of defensive snaps in each of San Francisco's first three games. There's no indication that the illness is threatening his availability in Week 4 against the Jaguars, though his practice participation as the week progresses should clarify his status.
