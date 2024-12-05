Lenoir (knee) was a limited participant at San Francisco's practice Wednesday.
Lenoir made his return to practice Wednesday after missing the team's Week 13 loss to the Bills with a knee injury. The cornerback will have two more chances to increase level of participation at practice before Sunday's crucial matchup with the Bears at home.
More News
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Will miss first game of season•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Goes for MRI•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Continues steady work as tackler•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Reaches five-year extension•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Active Sunday night•