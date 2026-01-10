default-cbs-image
Lenoir finished the 2025 regular season with 61 tackles (39 solo) and two interceptions across 17 starts.

Lenoir turned in another strong campaign as a shutdown coverage corner for the 49ers, but his IDP numbers took a slight dip in 2025. The 61 tackles registered as his lowest total in the four full seasons he has been a starter in the pros (averaged 82.7 last three years). The 25-year-old was rewarded with a lucrative five-year contract extension this past offseason, so expect Lenoir to continue operating as San Francisco's CB1 in 2026.

