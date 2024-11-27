Lenoir (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Lenoir knocked knees with another player last Sunday against the Packers and underwent an MRI on the knee Monday. The results of that MRI aren't yet known, but Lenoir's starting his practice week with a DNP. Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin are the Niners' lone healthy cornerbacks at the moment.
