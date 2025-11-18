Lenoir posted seven tackles (four solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) during the 49ers' 41-22 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Lenoir was managing a calf injury during Week 11 prep but was cleared to play in Sunday's NFC West tilt. It didn't appear to bother him all that much, as he played 66 of 79 defensive snaps (83.5 percent) while finishing in a three-way tie for the most tackles on the 49ers behind Curtis Robinson (11) and Dee Winters (10). Lenoir also picked off Jacoby Brissett late in the third quarter, and the former was able to weave his way through would-be tacklers for a 64-yard return to set the 49ers offense up in the red zone, leading to a four-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to George Kittle five plays later. Lenoir is up to 40 tackles (28 solo) and five pass defenses (two interceptions) through 11 regular-season games.