Lenoir (ribs) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lenoir recorded nine tackles and a pass defensed in the 49ers' Week 15 win over the Cardinals before exiting with his injury. The third-year pro has 76 tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions this season.
More News
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Leading tackler in win•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Dealing with ribs injury•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Won't return Sunday•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Snags INT in loss to Browns•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Intercepts pass in Week 2•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Shows flashes in 2022•