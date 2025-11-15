Lenoir (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Lenoir was unable to practice Friday after feeling tightness during Thursday's session, and he now awaits MRI results to explore the severity of the injury. The starting cornerback's chance of playing is likely tied to the results of the MRI as well as his mobility. A good result could mean the ability to play in Sunday's divisional matchup, but if the 26-year-old is unable to suit up, Darrell Luter will likely get a start at cornerback.