Lenoir (hip) was not listed on the 49er's injury report Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Lenoir was limited to just one preseason game due to a lingering hip injury that popped up in late July. He appears to be over the issue and is in line to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against Seattle. The 2021 fifth-rounder is expected to step up as the 49ers' top CB after Charvarius Ward signed with the Colts during the offseason.