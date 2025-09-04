49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Recovered from hip injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lenoir (hip) was not listed on the 49er's injury report Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lenoir was limited to just one preseason game due to a lingering hip injury that popped up in late July. He appears to be over the issue and is in line to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against Seattle. The 2021 fifth-rounder is expected to step up as the 49ers' top CB after Charvarius Ward signed with the Colts during the offseason.
