Lenoir finished with 79 tackles (54 solo), a sack and an interception in 17 regular-season games.

Lenoir had to step into a starter's role after Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley suffered season-ending injuries midseason. The 2021 fifth-round pick did not perform well in coverage, but it resulted in a high tackle total. Lenoir did show some improvements later in the year, so he might have done enough to fight for a starting spot across Charvarius Ward in training camp next season.

