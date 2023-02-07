Lenoir finished with 79 tackles (54 solo), a sack and an interception in 17 regular-season games.
Lenoir had to step into a starter's role after Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley suffered season-ending injuries midseason. The 2021 fifth-round pick did not perform well in coverage, but it resulted in a high tackle total. Lenoir did show some improvements later in the year, so he might have done enough to fight for a starting spot across Charvarius Ward in training camp next season.
More News
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Big game in Week 16•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Returns from COVID list•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Heads to COVID list•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Absent from injury report•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Ruled out due to personal reasons•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Starts at cornerback•