Lenoir registered six tackles (two solo) and one pass defense during the 49ers' 26-23 overtime win over the Rams.

Lenoir played every defensive snap for the third time this season, and his six tackles were fourth most on the 49ers. The 2021 fifth-rounder has logged six tackles in back-to-back games and is up to 21 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defense through the first five games of the regular season.