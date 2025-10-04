49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Six tackles in TNF win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lenoir registered six tackles (two solo) and one pass defense during the 49ers' 26-23 overtime win over the Rams.
Lenoir played every defensive snap for the third time this season, and his six tackles were fourth most on the 49ers. The 2021 fifth-rounder has logged six tackles in back-to-back games and is up to 21 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defense through the first five games of the regular season.
More News
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: All set for Week 4•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Limited by illness•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Recovered from hip injury•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Missing time with hip injury•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Healthy start to camp•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Another strong campaign•