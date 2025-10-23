49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Tending to quad injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lenoir (quadricep) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Lenoir was on the field for 65 defensive snaps in Week 7 versus the Falcons, so it's not immediately clear when he suffered the injury. In any case, he'll likely have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have any chance to play in Week 8 at Houston.
