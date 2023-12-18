Lenoir (ribs) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
With Lenoir out and the 49ers up large late in the fourth quarter, Ambry Thomas will take over at corner opposite Charvarius Ward. Lenoir had nine tackles (eight solo) before exiting Sunday's contest.
More News
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Snags INT in loss to Browns•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Intercepts pass in Week 2•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Shows flashes in 2022•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Big game in Week 16•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Returns from COVID list•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Heads to COVID list•