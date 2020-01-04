Play

Kindred signed a future/reserve contract with the 49ers on Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kindred has played 42 NFL games, including 16 games with the Browns in 2018. The 26-year-old cornerback has starting experience and could contribute in a reserve role in 2020.

