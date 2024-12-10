Campbell finished Sunday's 38-13 win over the Bears with seven tackles (six solo).

Campbell was the 49ers' leading tackler despite playing a season-low 33 snaps on defense, though that was due to San Francisco's large lead in the fourth quarter. Campbell has registered at least seven tackles in five of his last six games, and for the season he's up to 79 tackles (44 solo) and two pass defenses over 13 regular-season games.