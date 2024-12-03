Campbell recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 35-10 loss at Buffalo.
Despite playing a healthy 40 defensive snaps Sunday, Campbell failed to tally seven tackles for the first time since Week 7 versus the Chiefs. He's still narrowly on pace for his third 100-tackle season as a pro heading into a Week 14 tilt versus the Bears.
