Campbell compiled seven tackles (four solo) in the 49er's win Sunday versus Tampa Bay.
Campbell finished second on the team in tackles behind Fred Warner' nine. Campbell has now racked up seven or more tackles in back-to-back games and for times total this season. He will look to produce again during San Francisco's Week 11 matchup versus Seattle.
