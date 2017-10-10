49ers' Dexter McCoil: Claimed by 49ers
McCoil was claimed off waivers by the 49ers on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
McCoil was waived by the Chargers on Saturday and went unclaimed by at most two teams, with the winless 49ers becoming his new home. The 26-year-old will likely begin in a reserve role at defensive back, but could earn snaps quickly with the numerous injuries plaguing the San Francisco secondary.
