Stribling (ankle) avoided an Achilles injury Thursday against the Rams after initial tests revealed his Achilles is intact, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

After suffering his ankle injury in the first quarter Thursday against the Rams, Stribling came back in the game in the second quarter and abruptly left again after he fell to the ground in pain while running a route. While he's avoided an Achilles injury, Stribling's ankle issue did look to be pretty serious after he had to be helped off the field and then carted to the locker room. The good news is the 49ers have 10 days before their next game. Stribling will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury.