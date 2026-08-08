49ers' De'Zhaun Stribling: Back in team drills Saturday

Stribling (hamstring) participated in 11-on-11 team drills during Saturday's training camp practice, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's an encouraging sign for the rookie second-rounder, whose practice reps have been limited this past week while recovering from a hamstring injury. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the 2026 season, Stribling will have the opportunity to earn a consistent role for himself in the 49ers' offense, even with veterans Mike Evans (quad), Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk (calf) ahead of him on the wide receiver depth chart. The absences of both Evans and Kirk gives Stribling the chance to showcase his skills with the first-team offense alongside Samuel.