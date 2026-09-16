The 49ers are expected to place Stribling (ankle) on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Stribling wasn't able to return to the 49ers' Ween 1 win against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia after appearing to pick up a non-contact injury to his lower left leg. He eventually was diagnosed with an ankle injury after his Achilles was shown to be intact, but he'll need some time on the sideline. Once he's on IR, Stribling will be required to miss at least the next four games, meaning his next chance for game action would be Monday, Oct. 19 versus the Commanders.