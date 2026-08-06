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49ers' De'Zhaun Stribling: In uniform Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Stribling (hamstring) is in uniform for Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Stribling had yet to practice in the month of August due to hamstring tightness, but the rookie second-round pick is poised to practice in at least some capacity Thursday. San Francisco's wide receiver room is in flux at the moment, as Mike Evans (quadriceps) and Christian Kirk (calf) have been sidelined at practice, Ricky Pearsall (knee) recently underwent season-ending surgery and Deebo Samuel signed with the 49ers on July 30.

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