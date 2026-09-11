Stribling had to be helped off the field and headed back to the blue medical tent during Thursday's game against the Rams after appearing to re-injure his left ankle, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

After previously returning from an ankle issue earlier Thursday, Stribling again came up lame while running a route in the second quarter. He fell to the turf and had to be assisted off the field by the training staff. Demarcus Robinson is now operating as the Niners' clear WR3 behind Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. Stribling didn't draw a target prior to his injury.