Stribling (ankle) is expected to miss at least one month after he was diagnosed Sunday with a deltoid sprain of his left ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stribling saw plenty of playing time early in his NFL debut during Thursday's Thursday's 27-7 win over the Rams, drawing no targets but taking the field for 21 of the team's first 26 offensive snaps before going down with an injury. Initial tests ruled out any Achilles injury for Stribling, but the second-round rookie will still require some down time as a result of the ankle sprain. According to Rapoport, Stribling is seeking multiple medical opinions on his injury, and while surgery isn't yet planned, the 49ers haven't dismissed the possibility of the wideout needing an operation. The 49ers will likely hold off on placing Stribling on injured reserve until a decision is made on a treatment plan.