49ers' De'Zhaun Stribling: Limited in return to practice

In his return to practice Thursday, Stribling (hamstring) didn't take part in team drills, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Stribling had been missing practice due to hamstring tightness, but his return to the field Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, bodes well for a return to full participation before long. In the wake of Ricky Pearsall's season-ending knee injury, Stribling has a chance to see notable snaps as a rookie while working in 49ers WR corps that also features Mike Evans (quad), Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk (calf).