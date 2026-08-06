Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

49ers' De'Zhaun Stribling: Limited in return to practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

In his return to practice Thursday, Stribling (hamstring) didn't take part in team drills, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Stribling had been missing practice due to hamstring tightness, but his return to the field Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, bodes well for a return to full participation before long. In the wake of Ricky Pearsall's season-ending knee injury, Stribling has a chance to see notable snaps as a rookie while working in 49ers WR corps that also features Mike Evans (quad), Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk (calf).

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!