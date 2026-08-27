Stribling (shoulder) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason contest at Las Vegas, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Stribling seemingly came out of preseason Week 2 action with a minor shoulder injury, but he was able to mix back into drills as of Sunday while wearing a non-contact jersey. Considering he showed out in the 49ers' first two exhibitions with a combined 11 catches for 109 yards, the team will rest him along with other key members of the receiving corps. Stribling will set his sights on getting healthy for a Week 1 matchup with the Rams in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10