San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Stribling (ankle) is likely at least "a couple weeks away" from returning to practice, Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "I don't know. I mean, nothing's changed," Shanahan said, regarding a timeline for the rookie receiver.

Stribling was diagnosed with a deltoid sprain of his left ankle after getting injured in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Rams in Australia and underwent surgery Sept. 16. The 23-year-old was handed an estimated recovery timeline of about 10 weeks, leaving the 49ers optimistic that he would be ready to play at some point in December. While Shanahan indicated that Stribling's timeline doesn't appear to have changed, the young wideout will need to get back on the practice field before the 49ers can hone in on a more precise target date for him to resume playing. Given the haziness of his return date along with the fact that he could face limitations with his snaps once activated, Stribling likely isn't worth holding in redraft leagues at this point in the season.