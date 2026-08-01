49ers' De'Zhaun Stribling: Nursing hamstring tightness

Stribling will not participate in Saturday's training camp practice due to hamstring tightness, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Stribling's absence Saturday is out of precaution, with the positive news being that he's dealing with tightness, rather than a strain. Still, it's yet another injury to the Niners' pass-catching corps, with Ricky Pearsall set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the PCL in his right knee. Deebo Samuel was signed by San Francisco on Friday to solidify the team's depth at wideout in Pearsall's absence, but Stribling -- when healthy -- will have plenty of chances to earn a consistent role for himself in the offense alongside Samuel, Mike Evans and Christian Kirk (calf).