The 49ers placed Stribling (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Stribling suffered what appeared to be a serious non-contact injury during the 49ers' Week 1 win against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, but afterward tests revealed that his left Achilles was intact, and eventually he was diagnosed with a deltoid sprain of his left ankle. After undergoing surgery, he's expected to miss roughly 10 weeks, meaning a move to IR was inevitable. At least during the initial weeks of Stribling's absence, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and KhaDarel Hodge will handle WR duties for San Francisco.