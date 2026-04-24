The 49ers selected Stribling in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 33rd overall.

The 49ers made Stribling the first selection of the second round, which is considerably higher than where Stribling was projected before the draft. Perhaps it was an unexpected selection, but it's easily justifiable given Stribling's quality production at Washington State, Oklahoma State and, most recently, Mississippi. At 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, Stribling has the build to hold up on the boundary, and his 4.36-second 40 at the combine showed he has the wheels to threaten downfield. The 49ers feature Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall as their projected starters, and Jauan Jennings remains a free agent, but if Stribling sees snaps there's reason to believe he can capitalize.