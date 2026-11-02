Stribling (ankle) was spotted Monday walking without crutches or a brace on his lower leg, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Stribling, who had garnered his share of preseason fantasy buzz, was injured in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Rams, but it appears as though the wideout is making solid progress in his recovery. A firm timetable for the 2026 second-rounder's return to practice hasn't been outlined yet, but David Lombardi of SFStandard.com previously noted that Stribling (ankle) remains on track to return in at some point in December, a notion supported by Barrows' Monday report.