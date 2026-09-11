Stribling (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Stribling briefly exited Thursday's game in the first quarter with a left ankle injury but was quickly cleared to return after being checked out in the blue medical tent. However, on the next drive, Stribling crumpled to the ground while running a route and had to be assisted off the field by the training staff before being carted to the locker room. He's now done for the night Thursday, having recorded zero targets. Demarcus Robinson is operating as the Niners' WR3 behind Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel.