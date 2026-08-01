49ers' De'Zhaun Stribling: Set for expanded role sans Pearsall

Stribling will have the opportunity to earn an expanded role in the 49ers' offense after Ricky Pearsall (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Pearsall was held out of training camp practices earlier this week due to a PCL injury in his right knee, which has been deemed severe enough for the third-year wideout to undergo season-ending surgery. The Niners signed veteran Deebo Samuel to a one-year contract Friday, but both Stribling and Demarcus Robinson will have an opportunity to compete for an expanded role in the offense alongside Mike Evans and Christian Kirk (calf). Stribling was a second-round selection of the 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft following his final college season at Ole Miss, when he logged 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns across 15 games.