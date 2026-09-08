Stribling (shoulder) was not listed on the injury report the 49ers released Tuesday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Stribling was slowed by a shoulder injury for a couple weeks, but it apparently is no longer an issue, as he did not draw a mention on the first injury report the 49ers put out in advance of Week 1. Stribling is listed as a reserve receiver behind veterans Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel on San Francisco's unofficial depth chart, so while it appears he will debut against the Rams in Australia it's unclear exactly what role he will fill.