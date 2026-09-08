Stribling (shoulder) is in full uniform for Monday's practice in Melbourne, Australia, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The practice session is technically taking placing Tuesday afternoon in Melbourne local time, but regardless, Stribling's participation is a positive sign as he looks to rebound from a minor shoulder injury. It remains to be seen what the rookie wideout's level of practice participation will be, but to this point there hasn't been any indication that he's in any danger of missing the season opener versus the Rams. Stribling appears in line for a big role in San Francisco's offense as one of the team's top three wideouts alongside veterans Mike Evans (adductor) and Deebo Samuel.