Stribling underwent ankle surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss 10 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers have been expected to place Stribling on injured reserve, and now there's a firmer timeline for his return. It appears the talented rookie will miss the bulk of the season and be sidelined until close to Thanksgiving. The team is dealing with a bevy of injuries to its pass-catching group, as Christian Kirk (calf) is on short-term IR and Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the year. The team promoted KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad Wednesday for added depth. Demarcus Robinson and Jacob Cowing also project to see role increases in the interim.