Stribling (ankle) was doing some work on the side at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

This is the first time Stribling has participated in on-field work since suffering a significant ankle injury in the Week 1 win over the Rams. The expectation has been that the rookie could be back by December, so Stribling is progressing toward hitting that goal. Once Stribling progresses to full-team drills, his timeline will get more dialed in. The 49ers have two more games in November, leaving the Week 13 matchup against the Giants as his earliest potential return date.