49ers' Dion Jordan: Leaves with knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jordan (knee) will not return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After missing last week's game against the Cardinals, Jordan will now be forced to a premature exit. The 30-year-old has registered 17 tackles (11 solo) and three sacks this season.
