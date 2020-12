Jordan (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After fielding his first start of the 2020 campaign last Sunday in a loss to Washington, Jordan will now be forced to a premature exit. The 2013 No. 3 overall draft choice stands one sack away from equaling his career high (four), but he'll only have two more opportunities to retake the field Weeks 16 and 17 against division rivals Arizona and Seattle.