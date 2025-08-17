Puni suffered a possible PCL injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders and is expected to miss a few weeks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Puni will have a chance to be ready for the Niners' Week 1 game against the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Starting left guard Ben Bartch is already sidelined with an elbow injury, so San Francisco's offensive line depth is already getting thin.