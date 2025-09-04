Puni (knee) was a limited participant at the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Puni is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered Aug. 16, but his ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday is a good sign for his chances to play in Week 1. The 25-year-old will have two more chances to log a full practice prior to Sunday's regular-season opener in Seattle. If he can't go, Connor Colby and Drew Moss are both candidates to draw the start at right guard versus the Seahawks.