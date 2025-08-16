Puni has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders due to a knee injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Puni appeared to suffer the injury while blocking on a 30-yard field-goal attempt by Jake Moody early in the first quarter, and the offensive guard will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. Drew Moss, Nick Zakelj and Connor Colby are candidates to see increased work on the offensive line due to Puni's injury.