49ers' Donavin Newsom: Avoids serious injury

Newsom was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a big hit to the head/neck area during practice Tuesday, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

While concussions should never be taken lightly, this diagnosis is a positive one for the rookie linebacker after fear of a spine injury was in play when he lay motionless on the floor during Tuesday's practice. Newsom will have to go through concussion protocol before resuming his competition for a spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster.