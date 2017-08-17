Play

Newsom (concussion) will revert to the 49ers injured reserve after getting waived/injured by the team, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

The concussion occurred as the result of a collision. Newsom figured to be a long shot at landing on the final roster before landing on the IR. He will remain there for the rest of the season unless he and the team reach an injury settlement.

