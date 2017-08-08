49ers' Donavin Newsom: May be seriously injured

Newsom (undisclosed) collided with a teammate in practice Tuesday and may have been knocked unconscious, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

This is a scary injury and we hope Newsom is able to recover. The 49ers' practice ended abruptly after he went down.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories