49ers' Donavin Newsom: Released from hospital

Newsom (concussion) was released from the hospital Thursday, Bob Lange of the 49ers' official site reports.

For what could have been a lot worse, its a good sign that Newsom only spent two days at the hospital. Unfortunately, though, this injury makes his already slim chances of making the 53-man roster even slimmer.

