Johnson is currently going through the league's concussion protocol, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury could not have come at a worse time for Johnson who was taking first-team reps as late as this week. Assuming he takes a little over a week to return, Johnson should still have the opportunity to prove his worth among the first-team defense.

