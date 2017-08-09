49ers' Dontae Johnson: Going through concussion protocol
Johnson is currently going through the league's concussion protocol, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The injury could not have come at a worse time for Johnson who was taking first-team reps as late as this week. Assuming he takes a little over a week to return, Johnson should still have the opportunity to prove his worth among the first-team defense.
More News
-
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Defends two passes in season finale•
-
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Out for Saturday's game•
-
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Back to full health•
-
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Suffers leg injury during practice•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...