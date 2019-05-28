Johnson inked a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old was let go by the Chiefs on May 20, and found his way back to the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2014. Johnson only played one game with the Bills last season, but made 158 tackles and two interceptions over 63 games with San Francisco in the four years prior.

