Johnson re-signed with San Francisco on Friday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
GM John Lynch has made a point of retaining veteran infrastructure in the 49ers' defensive backfield, re-signing cornerbacks Johnson, Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley this week. San Francisco's secondary -- and entire defense, for that matter -- was ravaged by injury in 2020. Johnson provides reliable depth, having made 14 appearances last year while surrendering just one passing TD over 28 coverage targets. The team may further bolster the secondary in April's draft, perhaps with a selection as high as No. 12 overall.