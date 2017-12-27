Johnson recorded six tackles (five solo) and returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

Johnson's pick-six came earlier in the second quarter of Sunday's contest, giving the 49ers a commanding 16-0 lead. The fourth-year pro has seen an expanded role this season as a starting cornerback, notching statistical career highs across the board -- 72 tackles (64 solo), seven pass defensed and one interception in 15 games.